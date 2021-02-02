CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.14

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.14 and last traded at $79.65, with a volume of 94045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in CoreLogic by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

