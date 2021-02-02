Corbenic Partners LLC Acquires 682 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 895,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

