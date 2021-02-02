Contrasting Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Equillium shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.3% of Equillium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals and Equillium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 Equillium 0 0 3 0 3.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 61.06%. Equillium has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.13%. Given Equillium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equillium is more favorable than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Equillium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals -743.58% -111.54% -49.71% Equillium N/A -60.79% -47.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Equillium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $1.98 million 309.65 -$75.44 million ($1.88) -5.80 Equillium N/A N/A -$25.60 million ($1.47) -4.16

Equillium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Syros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equillium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equillium has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equillium beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte Corporation to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of tamibarotene. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

