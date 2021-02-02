Contrasting SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) & Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Progyny and SOC Telemed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83 SOC Telemed 0 1 4 0 2.80

Progyny currently has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential downside of 26.37%. SOC Telemed has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.52%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Progyny.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 1.03% 7.43% 5.04% SOC Telemed N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progyny and SOC Telemed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $229.68 million 18.36 -$8.57 million $0.11 442.45 SOC Telemed N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A

SOC Telemed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progyny.

Summary

Progyny beats SOC Telemed on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

