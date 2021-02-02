Contrasting Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON)

Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) and Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Vicon Industries has a beta of 84.32, indicating that its stock price is 8,332% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inseego has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vicon Industries and Inseego’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicon Industries $27.73 million 0.01 -$5.40 million N/A N/A Inseego $219.50 million 8.59 -$40.13 million ($0.51) -37.39

Vicon Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inseego.

Profitability

This table compares Vicon Industries and Inseego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicon Industries N/A N/A N/A Inseego -39.82% N/A -22.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Inseego shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Vicon Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Inseego shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vicon Industries and Inseego, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicon Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Inseego 0 2 5 0 2.71

Inseego has a consensus target price of $12.96, suggesting a potential downside of 32.05%. Given Inseego’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inseego is more favorable than Vicon Industries.

Summary

Inseego beats Vicon Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicon Industries

Vicon Industries, Inc. designs, develops, assembles, and markets video management systems and system components for use in security, surveillance, safety, and communication applications worldwide. Its product line comprises various video and access control system elements, including cameras for image capture and stand-alone network video management system software, as well as various video recording, storage, management, output devices, and door controllers and peripherals; analog, digital, and high definition megapixel cameras for fixed and robotic positioning applications; and other video system components, such as video encoders decoders and monitors, camera lenses, housings and mounts, matrix video switchers and controls, and various video transmission devices. The company's access control system comprises electronic door controllers and communication panels, which is managed by network access control software. Its products are used by commercial and industrial users comprising office buildings, manufacturing plants, warehouses, apartment complexes, shopping malls, and retail stores; federal, state, and local governments for national security purposes, agency facilities, prisons, and military installations; and financial institutions that include banks, clearing houses, brokerage firms, and depositories for security purposes. The company's products are also used by transportation departments for highway traffic control, and bridge and tunnel monitoring, as well as airport, subway, bus, and seaport security and surveillance; gaming casinos; health care facilities, which comprise hospitals; and institutions of education, such as schools and universities, as well as hotels and sports arenas. It sells its products primarily to independent dealers, system integrators, and security products distributors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices. Its products include 4G and 5G fixed wireless routers and gateways, and mobile hotspots, and wireless gateways and routers for IIoT applications, Gb speed 4G LTE hotspots and USB modems, integrated telematics, and mobile tracking hardware devices, which are supported by applications software and cloud services designed to enable customers to analyze data insights and configure/manage their hardware remotely. The company also sells software-as-a-service (SaaS), software, and services solutions in various mobile and industrial IoT vertical markets comprising fleet management, vehicle telematics, aviation telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking, monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations in managing the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets by helping them to save money on personnel and telecom expenses. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

