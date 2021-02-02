Contrasting Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Athenex and Heron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex -75.45% -66.12% -33.81% Heron Therapeutics -216.18% -65.06% -49.14%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Athenex and Heron Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 0 4 0 3.00 Heron Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Athenex currently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 91.47%. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.94%. Given Athenex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Athenex is more favorable than Heron Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Athenex has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Athenex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Heron Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Athenex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Heron Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athenex and Heron Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex $101.23 million 12.64 -$123.75 million ($1.67) -8.21 Heron Therapeutics $145.97 million 11.40 -$204.75 million ($2.50) -7.33

Athenex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heron Therapeutics. Athenex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heron Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Athenex beats Heron Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates also comprise Oral Docetaxel and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug, which is in Phase I clinical study for breast, lung, prostate, gastric, and head and neck cancers; Oral Topotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is Phase I clinical trial to treat lung, ovarian, and cervical cancer; and Oral Eribulin and Encequidar, an anticancer intravenous drug to treat certain patients with breast cancer and liposarcoma. In addition, the company offers Src Kinase product candidates comprising Tirbanibulin ointments for actinic keratosis, skin cancers, and psoriasis; Tirbanibulin Oral for solid and liquid tumors; and KX2-361 for glioblastoma multiforme. Further, it is developing dual absorption enhancers to inhibit the P-gp transporter and the cytochrome P450 enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract; T Cell Receptor Engineered T Cell, a cell-based immunotherapy; and PT01 (Pegtomarginase), an arginine deprivation therapy product. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens; and CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. The company is also developing HTX-011, an investigational, dual-acting, and fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine with a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam that is in Phase III clinical trial for pain management; and HTX-034, a product candidate for postoperative pain management. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

