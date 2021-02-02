Conning Inc. Sells 12,396 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PAA. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.