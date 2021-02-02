Conning Inc. Invests $213,000 in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,542,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 421,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 57,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

