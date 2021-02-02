Conning Inc. Acquires New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $199.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

