Connectome 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $916,773.00 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $916,773.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Connectome token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00003014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00066200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.00851581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.36 or 0.04770562 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00036318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015004 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CNTM) is a token. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Connectome Token Trading

Connectome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

