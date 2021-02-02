CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of CONMED worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $20,689,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at $590,000.

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $42,845.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,658.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $1,038,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.37. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $121.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,800.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

