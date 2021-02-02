Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.
Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 38.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Condor Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.
