Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 38.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Condor Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.