Condor Capital Management Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $85,708,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $197.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

