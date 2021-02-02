Condor Capital Management Purchases 34,056 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of New Mountain Finance worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth $146,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 267.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,580,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,233,000 after acquiring an additional 122,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 697.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,157.84 and a beta of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

