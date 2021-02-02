Condor Capital Management Makes New Investment in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Condor Capital Management owned 0.08% of PennantPark Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 933,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 46,377 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $351.99 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

