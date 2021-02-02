Condor Capital Management Makes New Investment in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Condor Capital Management owned 0.06% of Apollo Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AINV shares. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Also, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

