Condor Capital Management Buys New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,854.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 572,156 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 378.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 417,673 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 609.7% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 231,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

AEP stock opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

