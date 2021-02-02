Condor Capital Management Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 165.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,085 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,881,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 582.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 438,845 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 439,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 493,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 105,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.20.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

