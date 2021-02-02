Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 507 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.91. 40,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.56. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3,391.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $3,521,166.83. Insiders sold a total of 1,456,327 shares of company stock worth $141,058,252 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

