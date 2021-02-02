Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In related news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $4,935,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,080,619.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $2,391,725.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,152,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Benchmark lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. 1,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,738. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,774.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.