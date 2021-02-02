Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $326.55. The company had a trading volume of 539,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,550,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $330.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.09.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.