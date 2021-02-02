Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 16,543 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,543 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,821,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,924,550 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.