Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

