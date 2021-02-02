Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $713,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.71. The company had a trading volume of 733,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,202,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.03 and a 200 day moving average of $182.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

