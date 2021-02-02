Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $195,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,704 shares of company stock valued at $24,671,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.39. 15,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,238. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.18. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

