Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.23. 3,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

