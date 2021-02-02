Comparing Public Company Management (OTCMKTS:PCMC) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

Public Company Management (OTCMKTS:PCMC) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Public Company Management has a beta of 5.81, suggesting that its share price is 481% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The RMR Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

38.1% of The RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of The RMR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Company Management and The RMR Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Company Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The RMR Group $589.51 million 2.02 $28.79 million $1.77 21.44

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Public Company Management.

Profitability

This table compares Public Company Management and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Company Management N/A N/A N/A The RMR Group 4.88% 5.47% 4.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Public Company Management and The RMR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Company Management 0 0 0 0 N/A The RMR Group 1 4 2 0 2.14

The RMR Group has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential downside of 11.07%. Given The RMR Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than Public Company Management.

Summary

The RMR Group beats Public Company Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Company Management Company Profile

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded. The company also offers regulatory compliance services and advice to public companies regarding their SEC reporting and corporate governance requirements. In addition, PCMC prepares and publishes educational white papers and other educational materials that help private companies determine whether they should become public and the appropriate methods available to them. The company's white papers cover a range of topics, including the public capital markets, regulatory compliance requirements, strategic planning, liquidity, corporate finance, and other financial matters, including the protection of officers' and directors' personal wealth. Further, the company provides the PCMC Bulletin Board 30 Index to increase awareness of the OTCBB as a public equity market. PCMC offers its services primarily to growing small-to-middle market private companies. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

