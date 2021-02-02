Comparing Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Invitae and Progenity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae 0 5 2 0 2.29 Progenity 0 0 5 0 3.00

Invitae currently has a consensus target price of $41.46, suggesting a potential downside of 19.55%. Progenity has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.14%. Given Progenity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Progenity is more favorable than Invitae.

Profitability

This table compares Invitae and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae -183.50% -81.19% -37.28% Progenity N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Invitae shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Progenity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Invitae shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.6% of Progenity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invitae and Progenity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae $216.82 million 42.00 -$241.96 million ($2.28) -22.61 Progenity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Progenity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitae.

Summary

Progenity beats Invitae on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products. The company also provides preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders; products for prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders; a platform for collecting, curating, coordinating, and delivering data from patients and clinicians; and CancerGene Connect, a platform for collecting and managing genetic family histories to deliver personalized genetic risk information. It serves patients, healthcare providers, and biopharma and advocacy partners. Invitae Corporation has a collaboration with Gene Therapies Ltd. for the detection of lysosomal storage disorders in children; a research collaboration with Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. for the investigation of clinically relevant molecular targets for use in the development of advanced diagnostic testing for epilepsy; and a project with Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Novartis, and Genentech to develop a panel for molecular residual disease detection in patients with acute myeloid leukemia to support clinical trial testing across various drug development programs. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women. The company also provides pediatric testing services. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November, 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California with a laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a bill payment location in Detroit, Michigan.

