Comparing Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Erin Energy alerts:

This table compares Erin Energy and Independence Contract Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling $203.60 million 0.11 -$60.79 million ($4.80) -0.76

Erin Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independence Contract Drilling.

Risk & Volatility

Erin Energy has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 6.98, meaning that its stock price is 598% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Erin Energy and Independence Contract Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling -76.74% -14.59% -9.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Erin Energy and Independence Contract Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Contract Drilling 0 5 0 0 2.00

Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 219.63%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Erin Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Erin Energy Company Profile

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Erin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.