Comparing Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Labs and Conversion Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $400,000.00 70.52 -$6.32 million N/A N/A Conversion Labs $12.47 million 44.15 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Sigma Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -693.68% -182.86% -145.28% Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sigma Labs and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Conversion Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Labs presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.61%. Conversion Labs has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.84%. Given Sigma Labs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than Conversion Labs.

Volatility and Risk

Sigma Labs has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Framewaves Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Labs, Inc. in September 2010. Sigma Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents. It markets and sells its products through advertisements on Facebook, Google, Amazon, and other social media and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

