Comparing Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Annexon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 9 11 0 2.55 Annexon 0 0 5 0 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $116.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.36%. Annexon has a consensus target price of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.99%. Given Annexon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Annexon is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Annexon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.70 billion 8.84 -$23.85 million $0.07 1,185.71 Annexon N/A N/A -$37.18 million N/A N/A

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Annexon.

Profitability

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Annexon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical 45.74% 4.34% 2.84% Annexon N/A -566.22% -32.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Annexon shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats Annexon on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme for adult patients with PKU; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A, a lysosomal storage disorder. Its clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline includes valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an adeno associated virus vector, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia, a form of disproportionate short stature in humans; and BMN 307, an AAV5 mediated gene therapy to normalize blood phenylalanine concentration levels in patients with phenylketonuria. The company serves specialty pharmacies; and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics and Asubio Pharma Co., Ltd.; and a preclinical collaboration and license agreement with DiNAQOR AG for the development of gene therapies to treat rare genetic cardiomyopathies. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration. Its product candidates include ANX005, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials to treat patients with guillain- barrÃ© syndrome; and ANX007, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials to treat patients with glaucoma. The company's candidates also comprise ANX005 that has completed preclinical trials to treat patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, Huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; ANX007, which has completed preclinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy; and ANX009 that has completed preclinical trials for the treatment of systemic autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

