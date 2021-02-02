Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

NYSE:ELP opened at $11.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $805.68 million for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 18.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,348,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,243 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 73.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 395,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,435.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 283,226 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,090 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

