Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Community Health Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CYH. TheStreet upgraded Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 16,411,971 shares of company stock valued at $139,243,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,434,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 745,229 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 302,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,131,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

