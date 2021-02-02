Community Bank of Raymore Has $5.19 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,526 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 24,166 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 1.9% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,042,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.