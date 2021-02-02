Community Bank of Raymore Acquires 275 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,163.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after buying an additional 1,177,017 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 74.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,576,000 after buying an additional 776,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 145.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after buying an additional 648,886 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 89.9% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after buying an additional 544,000 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.82. The stock had a trading volume of 232,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $183.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

