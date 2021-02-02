Community Bank N.A. Has $2.38 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price target (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.00.

GOOGL opened at $1,893.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,775.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,642.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

