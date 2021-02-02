Community Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 41,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $4,717,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Terry L. Blaker increased its position in Linde by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 13,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $250.43 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.12 and a 200 day moving average of $247.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

