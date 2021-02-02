Community Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,642 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

NYSE XOM opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $189.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

