Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $26,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 25,587 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,348,000 after acquiring an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

