Comerica Bank Purchases 221,507 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 257.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,507 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,339,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

