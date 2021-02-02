Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $63.28.

