Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG stock opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $88.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.