Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.