Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Comerica Bank cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $25,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.55. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

