Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $601,185,000 after buying an additional 300,035 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $511,715,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.95.

Comcast stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $229.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.