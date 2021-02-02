Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Trading 5.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $56.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Columbus McKinnon traded as high as $45.96 and last traded at $45.44. 124,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 91,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

About Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

