Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of COLM opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13.
Several research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.90.
About Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.
