Colonial Trust Advisors Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Colonial Trust Advisors owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 521.1% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 67,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 56,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.65.

