Colonial Trust Advisors Has $379,000 Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Park National were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,212,000 after acquiring an additional 134,052 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,314,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 4,450.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $116.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

