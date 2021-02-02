Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 7,750 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors owned 0.16% of Davis Select International ETF worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 604,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DINT opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $25.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

